AudaExplore is excited to introduce a Predictive Analytics Solution as part of our new Decision Science Platform.

The Predictive Analytics Solution, which is fully integrated with AudaExplore Estimate Check, is a real-time, data-driven solution that uses advanced algorithms to accurately automate business processes, increasing efficiency and productivity. It includes repair versus replace analysis and parts and labor relational modeling.

AudaExplore is keeping the professionals we serve ahead of the technology curve so that they can deliver the fastest claims outcomes and best possible experience to their vehicle owner customers.